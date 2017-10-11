Man pens touching poem in memory of 15 day-old baby found dead in Newton County

A Newton County man is paying homage to little Caliyah McNabb, the 15 day-old baby who was found dead in the woods behind her home, the victim of blunt force trauma to the head.

David Fuller posted a poem he wrote on Facebook dedicated to Caliyah and says he wrote it for all of the volunteers that helped find the baby.

The poem reads:

"I was only two weeks old.

I was sent from Heaven to touch your soul.

I didn't have a chance in this cruel world but now I am Jesus' little girl.

I'm in his arms and I have no care. I'm in Jesus' rocking chair.

It's time for me to say goodbye so Jesus can sing me lullabies.

Baby angels are all around. We are like brand new shining stars in the sky.

We live for eternity and never die.

In loving memory of Caliyah McNabb"

Fuller's poem comes after little Caliyah was found dead in a wooded area near her home on October 8.

According to authorities, the parents of Caliyah C. McNabb said the baby was fed and changed and put back to bed with her 2 year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington. When they went to check on her later in the morning, they discovered she was not in her bed.

Police issued a search warrant for the home and family members were questioned. A search party was organized the next day and they canvassed a wooded area near the home for the baby.

An official with Newton County Sheriff's Office said the baby's body was found inside a cloth drawstring sack in the woods on Sunday around 3 p.m.

The infant's mother was questioned by police and released. According to police, the father, identified as Christopher McNabb, took off running when he found out the infant's body was found. He was found four hours later near an convenience store and was charged with a probation violation. He has not been charged in Caliyah's death.

Back to Fuller. In an earlier post on Facebook, he shares the pain of losing his 5 year-old daughter and he also shares the poem he wrote to his own daughter 20 years ago.

"I went to heaven before I passed away. I came back to tell my mother and father about that day.

The streets were made of gold and you also have to see the rainbows the colors are so bright and there are never any night.

Beautiful angels and soft music all around. It was so nice you have to hear those sounds.

Rubies, Diamonds and Pearls for all the little girls. Angel wings are snowy white, you can see them from Earth even through the night.

Halo Sparkles like glitter. Up here no one or a quitters. Silver waterfalls you got to see it. A beautiful place I will see you again someday.

I'm going there to stay. To get there all you have to do is pray. I love riding the Unicorn all around. I will never again have to frown. I am here to stay. But it's never far away.

I will live in your heart and that's never far apart. You can be here in the blink of an eye. Because I believe I can fly. I will see you again someday just continue to pray."

Absolutely beautiful.