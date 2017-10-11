Kasim Reed announces endorsement for Atlanta's next mayor

Current Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has officially announced who he is endorsing for the next mayor of the city.

Reed told V103 FM that he will endorse Keisha Lance Bottoms for the city's next mayor. Bottoms has been a member of the city council for nearly eight years and has overseen several projects that improved the city.

Mayor Reed appeared on the Ryan Cameron Morning Show Wednesday morning and also touched on a number of other issues, including incorrect information released on the Atlanta city council's official twitter page, which said he had vetoed legislation regarding the new marijuana ordinance.

Reed refuted the claim and even called the situation a political stunt. He even chastised a city council member live on the air who had called in to the show.

