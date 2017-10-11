Kasim Reed announces endorsement in Atlanta's mayoral race

Current Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has officially announced who he is endorsing in the city's mayoral race.

Reed told V103 FM during the Ryan Cameron Morning Show Wednesday morning that he will endorse Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms has been a member of the city council for nearly eight years and has overseen several projects that improved the city.

Bottoms also served as executive director of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority and spearheaded the sale of Turner Field and played a major role in the redevelopment of Philips Arena and ZooAtlanta.

She's a graduate of Florida A&M University and the Georgia State University School of Law.

Mayor Reed also touched on a number of other issues, including incorrect information released on the Atlanta city council's official twitter page, which said he had vetoed legislation regarding the new marijuana ordinance.

Reed refuted the claim and even called the situation a political stunt. He even chastised a city council member live on the air who had called in to the show.

