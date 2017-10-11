Father charged with murder of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb

Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.

He was in the Newton County jail after being picked up on a probation violation but wasn't initially charged in Caliyah's death.

According to authorities, the parents said Caliyah was fed and changed and then put back to bed with her 2 year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington. When they went to check on her later in the morning, they discovered she was not in her bed.

Police issued a search warrant for the home and family members were questioned. A search party was organized and they canvassed a wooded area near the home for the baby.

An official with Newton County Sheriff's Office said Caliyah's body was found inside a cloth drawstring sack in the woods on Sunday around 3 p.m. The cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

Caliyah's mother was questioned by police and released. Authorities said Christopher McNabb took off running when he found out her body was found. He was found four hours later near an convenience store and was charged with the probation violation.

Wednesday morning, Christopher McNabb was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing her death.

No bond was issued in the case.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

