Man in custody accused of four smash and grab robberies

Hall County investigators have arrested a man they said is responsible for four smash and grab robberies in 2016.

On August 7, 2016, police said Mario Pass knocked a hole in the rear of Ravion Enterprises which is located in the 3600 block of White Sulphur Road. He stole merchandise and caused in excess of $500 worth of damage.

On August 26, 2016, Pass knocked a hole in the rear of Mount Vernon Market which is located in the 5100 block of Mount Vernon Road. He caused in excess of $500 in damage to the business and stole merchandise.

On August 26, 2016, Pass knocked a hole in the rear of the Clermont Food Mart which is located in the 6800 block of Cleveland Highway. He caused in excess of $500 in damage to the business and stole merchandise.

On August 26, 2016, Pass knocked a hole in the rear of the “Stop by” convenience store located in the 3200 block of Cleveland Highway. He caused in excess of $500 in damage to the business and stole merchandise.

Pass has been booked into the Hall County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

