Graffiti suspect charged with multiple felonies

William Carswell faces one county criminal damage, fourteen counts of criminal interference with government property, and one count of criminal trespass damage.More >
Gwinnett County Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night.More >
Hall County investigators have arrested a man they said is responsible for four smash and grab robberies in 2016.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who was caught watching a woman using the restroom at a Publix in Fulton County.More >
Five men attempting to meet with children for sex were arrested during “Operation Rattlesnake,” a sting orchestrated by several Georgia law enforcement agencies in Hall County.More >
William Carswell faces one county criminal damage, fourteen counts of criminal interference with government property, and one count of criminal trespass damage.More >
Leaders of the Cobb County school district will vote Wednesday on a plan to push back the start of the year after parents and students complained of an early start.More >
A Cobb County school board member is responding strongly after a mother says her African American son was called a slave during "Civil War Day."More >
A Cobb County boy is doing what he can to help out the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, where 59 people were killed and 527 were injured on October 2.More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
An Atlanta gas station owner is paying out more than $1.5 million, because two customers got into an argument outside the business and tried to kill each other.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
