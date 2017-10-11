Graffiti suspect charged with multiple felonies

Marietta Police have arrested a man they said vandalized several businesses by spray painting graffiti on property.

William Carswell faces one count of criminal damage, fourteen counts of criminal interference with government property, and one count of criminal trespass damage.

During the initial investigation, authorities discovered "WUSHU" was carved into the window of Beats Barber Shop. Numerous tags were found on Roswell Road, including spray paint on an ice machine.

Police obtained video surveillance from several locations which showed a young male tagging properties in the Cobb County area.

The Marietta Police Department has contacted neighboring agencies in reference to similar acts of vandalism in their jurisdictions that may also be linked Carswell.

