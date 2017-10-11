Marcos Pizza employee shot in chest as he left work

A Marcos Pizza employee is recovering after being shot in the chest as he walked to his car after work.

Gwinnett County Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night.

The victim told police a man dressed in all black attempted to rob him.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

