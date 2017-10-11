VIDEO: Man jumps counter, attempts to steal drugs from pharmacy

Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of a man they said attempted to rob a CVS Pharmacy on October 8, 2017.

The incident occurred at a store in the 1900 block of Peachtree Road. Police believe the man may also be responsible for additional robberies at the location.

Witnesses at the store told police the suspect jumped over the counter to the pharmacy and went to the areas where employees previously stored liquid medications containing codeine; however, those items were moved to a vault after a recent robbery of this type.

Anyone with information about this robbery should contact Crime Stoppers. Information submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org

