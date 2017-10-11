VIDEO: Man jumps counter, attempts to steal drugs from pharmacy

Witnesses at the store told police the suspect jumped over the counter to the pharmacy and went to the areas where employees previously stored liquid medications containing codeine; however, those items were moved to a vault after a recent robbery of this type.More >
William Carswell faces one county criminal damage, fourteen counts of criminal interference with government property, and one count of criminal trespass damage.More >
Gwinnett County Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night.More >
Hall County investigators have arrested a man they said is responsible for four smash and grab robberies in 2016.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who was caught watching a woman using the restroom at a Publix in Fulton County.More >
Current Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has officially announced who he is endorsing in the city's mayoral race.More >
An Atlanta gas station owner is paying out more than $1.5 million, because two customers got into an argument outside the business and tried to kill each other.More >
The CDC confirms with CBS46 that 55 people in 12 states have gotten sick after contact with puppies at a popular store -- Petland.More >
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
A 15-day-old baby who was found dead in a wooded area in Newton County died due to blunt force head trauma, according to the Newton County Coroner, adding that the manner of death was homicide.More >
