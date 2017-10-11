Events around metro Atlanta bring awareness to breast cancer

Thousands of men and women will adorn pink ribbons, participate in walk/run marathons, and donate money to organizations whose focus is finding a cure to breast cancer throughout the month of October.

The American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Facts & Figures 2017-2018 estimated approximately 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer would be diagnosed this year, and despite the advancements in technology and treatment 41,070 men and women are expected to die from the disease.

People interested in showing their support and survivors who want to celebrate their victory against breast cancer can attend several events taking place around metro Atlanta.

10 Breast Cancer upcoming events:

Date: October 14

Morehouse College 18th Annual Breast Cancer Walk

The annual 3-mile walk around the Atlanta University Center community is raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

Posh for a Purpose Breast Cancer 5K Walk

Food trucks and inflatables for kids will bring out the community for a 5K walk in Decatur where proceeds are donated to Susan G. Komen.

5th Annual 50 Shades of Pink Foundation Gala and Fashion Show

This year the gala's theme is "The Great Gatsby" and will add to a night of high fashion, inspiration and impact for Breast Cancer Warriors.

Date: October 18

Hops for Hope Lodge Trivia Night

Monday Night's Brewing brand is throwing a night of trivia, beer, and tasty bites benefiting the American Cancer Society's Atlanta Hope Lodge.

Date: October 21

Uniting DeKalb for a Cure Breast Cancer Walk

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond will join residents as they walk for a cause at Northlake Mall in Tucker.

Atlanta Making Strides

This 9.6 mile walk will begins at Sun Trust Park as survivors, caretakers and community members show their support for cancer research.

Brestival Breast Cancer Screening and Educational Event

Attendees can get free breast exams and learn about breast cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Date: October 28

Cruise for a Cause

Car Club OutKast Vettes LLC is giving rides to people who donate to Thriving and Surviving Breast Cancer Support Group.

Breast Cancer Awareness Pamper Party Event

Breast cancer supporters and survivors will be pampered at Jon'Ric Spa and participate in designing pink t-shirts.

Ultimate Pink Party; Zumba Extravaganza

Citizens dressed in pink can participate in free Zumba classes at the Riverdale Centre for the Arts, Business & Leisure Services.

