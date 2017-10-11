Atlanta sees only 5th day of 88° or warmer this late since 1878

The high temperature in Atlanta Wednesday was some 14 degrees above average at 88 degrees. The high this time of year is typically 74 degrees.

New record

The 88 degree high broke a new record, which was previously 86 degrees from just a few years ago in 2014.

Rare this late

Seeing temperatures near 90 degrees this late in the year is rare for Atlanta. After some research, I could find only four other times since records have been kept where the temperature was 88 degrees or warmer in Atlanta on Oct. 11 or later, which means Wednesday marks only the 5th time it has been this warm this late in the year.

88° or warmer after Oct. 10

2017

2016

2016

1941

1939

Who do 88-degree-days typically end?

The last 88-degree-day in Atlanta -- when the temperature is 88 degrees or warmer -- is typically on Sept. 17. The latest we've ever seen 88 degrees or warmer in Atlanta was Oct. 24, 1939.

