Samaritans honored for saving man's life in Paulding Co.

As a trailer loaded with hay became engulfed in flames off-duty Paulding County Deputy Chris Stafford and off-duty Emergency Medical Technician Hunter Cunningham quickly sprang into action to save a man's life -- the courage and selflessness demonstrated is the reason both men were recognized by the county's Board of Commissioners.

Sheriff Gary Gulledge presented Stafford with the Medal of Merit, which is the second highest award that can be obtained at the Sheriff's Office, and EMT Cunningham with the Citizens Commendation Award.

On July 28, 2017 the two men assisted a motorcyclist involved in a collision with trailer on GA 101. Stafford and Cunningham shielded the man from the growing flames and smoke with their body until Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived.

Gulledge says men like Chris and Hunter don't come along everyday.

"They are heroes and should be recognized as such," said Gulledge in a press release. "I am fortunate that Chris is one of my Deputies and that he is willing to spring into action anytime he is needed. God bless these men and the life that they saved in the face of adversity on that day in July."

