Tyler Perry discusses Puerto Rico, Las Vegas

Media mogul Tyler Perry is speaking out for the first time about why he continues to help in Puerto Rico, where they were hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

Three weeks after the devastating hurricane, just 63 percent of Puerto Ricans have access to clean drinking water, and doctors are seeing patients with Conjunctivitis and Gastritis brought on by contaminated water and poor hygiene. In the small Caribbean nation of Dominica, it's much more daunting as residents are in dire need of water, food and supplies.

"I sent a cargo plane down full of food and supplies down to Dominica-cause that's an independent nation and they have nothing," said Perry. Thousands are still living in shelters in Dominica with no homes to return to."

Also heartbreaking for Perry is the tragedy in Las Vegas.

"The saddest past about all of this I think that when our forefathers did the 2nd Amendment they were thinking about a musket. They weren't thinking about semi automatic weapons, so i think something needs to be done about gun control. Something needs to be done," said Perry.

Perry issued a challenge to comedians to step up and help people cope with all that's been taking place in our nation.

