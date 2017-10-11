GBI crime scene specialists undergo advanced training

Processing and analyzing scenes are critical parts of solving a crime.

The team that swoops in after a shooting to put the pieces together has to tell a story to find the truth.

Crime scene specialists with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are taking their knowledge to the next level by going through advanced shooting reconstruction training.

CBS46 was the only station at the training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.

The crime scene workers are going through the course to build upon their basic training.

"You never know if you have one shooter or multiple shooters, different firearms that are used," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steve Foster, the GBI's Crime Scene Program Coordinator. "One of the important factors of this is trying to determine where a shooter is when shots are being fired.”

The training will kick in at real crime scenes including officer-involved shootings. It will help when investigators are getting different versions of a story.

"That way we're getting a pure view of the scene based on just physical evidence without being biased without anybody else's statements," said Foster.

This week's training is teaching the crime scene specialists to go from processing a scene to analyzing it and eventually reconstructing it.

The GBI invited members of the Woodstock Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office to participate.

"It's incredible the amount of resources, time that's gone into doing it, how realistic it is is as close to a real world experience as you get can without having one," said Woodstock Police Sergeant Ron Hughes. "Having the same training as the people who are going to be responding and helping you is imperative.”

Forensic Training Source is the company that provided the experts. Nathan Lefebvre is the owner.

"This is obviously a very relevant topic, shooting incident reconstruction is something we unfortunately see a lot of," he said.

He praised the GBI.

"What I've seen in my travels throughout the country is that Georgia has a really impressive dedication to good training," said Lefebvre.

Foster added, "We have to give the public what they demand from us and that is to do a very thorough and complete investigation."

