Drug bust leads to 10 indictments, 175 pounds of cocaine collected

A drug bust in Gwinnett County resulted in the collection of 175 pounds of cocaine, $2 million in cash, 10 firearms and the indictment of 10 people.

The individuals indicted are Nicolas Fernandez-Lopez, Jose Heredia Gonzalez, Carlos Wilson Paz, Carmelo Reyes-Lozano, Cesar Leonel Perez-Flores, Raul Solorio-Campos, Rony Omar Martine-Colon, Tracy Price, Angel Santiago and Kevin Ernest Contreras.

Their charges have not been announced.

Law enforcement said those arrested are part of a Mexican-based drug trafficking and money laundering organization.

The Drug Enforcement Administration enlisted assistance from several law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta during the long-term investigation that began in February 2017.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement arrested 25 people in Coweta, Clayton, Barrow, Henry and Fulton counties as well as North Carolina.

