New program working to save you money on water bills

A new program is working underground in the city of Atlanta. It's likely to save you money on your water bills.

The century-old sewer system in both Atlanta and DeKalb County are costing taxpayers billions of dollars to keep from further polluting the rivers.

CBS46 dug into an under-reported story using technology to save money.

Atlanta's sewer and water pipes are old, constantly under repair and depended on by a growing number of people.

"You have to remember, this is the first time data has ever been viewed like this before," says city watershed engineer Dax Flinn. He takes a techie's delight in a dashboard full of manholes, rain gauges, stream monitoring numbers and more.

A pilot program with Jimmy Etheredge's consulting company, Accenture, is expanding in Atlanta to track sewer and water system numbers to save customers money.

"The smarter we get at predicting things, [the easier it is] to go in and maintain before damage has been done. That's going to help save money."

"We actually have live cameras on places prone to flooding, alerts on our cell phones, know which areas are going to flood before they actually flood," says Flinn.

CBS46 pushed him and he pulled up a notorious sewage spill site along Peachtree Creek near the Bobby Jones Golf Course. We checked it out and sure enough, it looked exactly as it did in a real-time photo we saw.

