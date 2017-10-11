Wires from power line falls on MARTA bus after vehicle runs into pole

Riders on a MARTA bus were asked to stay on the bus after wires from a power line hooked the right mirror of the bus in Atlanta late Wednesday.

Someone hit a pole on Harwell Road and Collier Drive, which caused the wires to come down, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says the driver left the vehicle and ran.

Meanwhile, while the MARTA bus was not involved in the accident, a MARTA spokesperson says riders were asked to remain on the bus out of caution due to the downed wires.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.