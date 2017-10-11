Student brings weapon to Henry County Middle School

A student was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a weapon to Henry County Middle School.

A spokesperson with the school district told CBS46 that another student told administrators about the weapon, which is when a school resource officer investigated and found it.

The spokesperson didn't specify exactly what kind of weapon was brought to the school.

No one was injured or threatened, according to the spokesperson, who added that the student faces legal and school disciplinary action.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.