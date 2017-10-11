Walmart employee shot while collecting shopping carts in DeKalb County

Following the search of a hard drive in his home back in September, the director of a 4-H Center in Dahlonega was arrested for child pornography Thursday.More >
Police say they're looking for 25-year-old Billy Manis, who is accused of being involved in several church burglaries in the Winder and Barrow County areas.More >
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
Police say a man was arrested after robbing a Papa Johns restaurant in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
If you visit downtown Decatur, you know parking can be a challenge and costly if you don't watch out. Some DeKalb County residents told CBS46 that booting companies are out to get you if you don't read the signs.More >
If a land developer has his way, the winding walk running through Decatur's Dearborn Park will be replaced with a paved street, and all the trees west of the path will be cut down to build million dollar homes.More >
A former Emory University police officer is speaking out only to CBS46 as he makes serious allegations against his former employer with a 13-page complaint full of discrimination allegations.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
