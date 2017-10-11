Walmart employee shot while collecting shopping carts in DeKalb County

Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the store in the 2500 block of North Decatur Road in Decatur.

According to an incident report, the employee was collecting shopping carts, and a stranger leaving the store accused the employee of following him.

There was a brief discussion where the employee tried to explain that he was not following anyone, and the exchange of words ended with the other man pulling a gun and firing several shots.

The employee was hit in the hand and ran back to the store, where he fell down near the entrance. Bystanders drove him to DeKalb Medical Center.

The suspect, Erick Smith, 39, was caught hours later and he is now in jail.

