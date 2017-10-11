Walmart employee shot in parking lot in DeKalb County

Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the store in the 2500 block of North Decatur Road in Decatur.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department says the employee got into a dispute with the suspect in the parking lot when the suspect pulled a handgun from a bag and shot the employee in the hand.

The employee was taken to a hospital about a block away, according to the police spokesperson.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.