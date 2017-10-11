Police: Stranger tries to abduct 12-year-old child in Canton

Police are on the lookout for a man who tried to grab a 12-year-old boy in Canton.

"This guy pulled up next to me," says the child.

He didn't want to show his face on camera, but details when he was nearly abducted by a complete stranger in his neighborhood Tuesday.

"I was thinking that he was kind of lying, trying to take me in," says the child.

He says he was walking in his subdivision when he was approached by a man with long, black hair driving a newer model, four-door black car with tinted windows. The man told the child his mother was sick at the hospital and sent them to pick him up.

But the child didn't fall for it.

"I knew better than that," says the child. "I said that my mom just called me and she was inside, and she wanted to tell me something."

The child told the man that he had just got off the phone with his mother and she was at home.

That's when the suspect drove off.

"I literally lost it," says the child's mother.

She says her son called her about the incident while she was at the grocery store. She told him to immediately call the police.

"I taught him right and wrong, and what to say, and what to do if any attempts like this do happen," says his mom.

Canton police say based on the suspect saying "them," there's a possibility that more than one person was in the car, but the child was unable to see in the car due to the tinted windows.

Police are investigating and currently reviewing security cameras in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the child's mother is relieved her 12-year-old son wasn't hurt or harmed in any way, and leaves this message for the man who attempted to kidnap her child.

"I hope you're caught and you better hope I don't see you before the police do," says his mom.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.