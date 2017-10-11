Teen OK after being hit by car while on bike in Atlanta

A teen is OK after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in southwest Atlanta Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Allene Avenue SW and Brookline Street SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 the driver of the Nissan Versa that hit the teen remained at the scene.

The teen was alert and breathing after being hit.

The police spokesperson says the child's mother declined a report.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.