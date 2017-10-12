Atlanta mayoral candidate debate set for Thursday

Source: MGN Online ATLANTA (CBS46) -
The 12 candidates in the race to become the next mayor of Atlanta will debate Thursday morning.
The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is hosting the event at 10 a.m.
Atlanta Mayoral Candidates
- Peter Aman: In 2010, Aman took a leave of absence from being a partner at Bain and Company to join the administration of Mayor Kasim Reed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the City of Atlanta. Click here to view his website.
- Rohit Ammanamanchi: Recent graduate of Georgia Tech in Civil Engineering. Click here to visit his website.
- John Eaves: Dr. John Eaves was elected to his third four-year term as Chairman of the Fulton County Commission. Click here to view his website.
- Vincent Fort: Senator Fort currently serves as the Minority Whip of the Georgia Senate, the second highest ranking position in the Democratic Caucus. He has represented parts of the City of Atlanta and south Fulton County since first winning election to the Senate in 1996. Click here to view his website.
- Kwanza Hall: Hall was elected to the Atlanta Public School board in 2002 before moving to the Council in 2006. Click here to view his website.
- Keisha Lance Bottoms: She has represented a large portion of the historic Southwest Atlanta community as a member of the Atlanta City Council. She has also served as Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee and as Chair of the Council's Zoning Committee. Click here to view her website.
- Laban King: Co-founder of the real estate investment firm, Millennial Global Investments. Click here for his website.
- Caesar Mitchell: Mitchell currently serves as the Atlanta City Council President. Since 2010, Ceasar has served as the 7th President of the Atlanta City Council where he presides over council meetings, makes council committee appointments, and would assume the role as mayor in the event of a vacancy. Click here to view his website.
- Mary Norwood: Norwood first joined Atlanta's city council in 2001 and served for two consecutive terms. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009. She was re-elected to the City Council as a Citywide Council member, Post 2-At-Large. Click here to view her website.
- Michael Sterling: Former Executive Director, Atlanta Workforce Agency, Senior Advisor to Mayor, federal prosecutor, attorney at Sidley Austin. Click here to view his website.
- Cathy Woolard: In 2002, she became the first woman to hold the position of President of the Atlanta City Council. She served in that capacity until 2004. From 1998-2002 she represented Atlanta's 6th district on the city council. She is a small business owner. Click here to view her website.
- Glen S. Wrightson: Click here for his website.
MORE information on the debates
Also taking place on Thursday will be a debate for the Atlanta city council president. That debate will be held at 2 p.m. and will feature candidates C.T. Martin, Felicia Moore and Alex Wan.
Meanwhile, early voting begins on Monday, October 16 and continues through Friday, November 3. Election day is November 7. If a runoff is necessary, it would be held on December 5.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.