Atlanta mayoral candidate debate set for Thursday

The 12 candidates in the race to become the next mayor of Atlanta will debate Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is hosting the event at 10 a.m.

Atlanta Mayoral Candidates

Also taking place on Thursday will be a debate for the Atlanta city council president. That debate will be held at 2 p.m. and will feature candidates C.T. Martin, Felicia Moore and Alex Wan.

Meanwhile, early voting begins on Monday, October 16 and continues through Friday, November 3. Election day is November 7. If a runoff is necessary, it would be held on December 5.

