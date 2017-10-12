Problems persist with retractable roof on Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The retractable roof on the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is still not working properly and that has led officials to shut it down for the rest of the football season.

Contractors and crews insist it's not broken and they claim they're just being cautious to make sure it works properly now so there aren't any issues or additional repairs needed in the long run.

The stadium has already hosted several Falcons and United games but there's only been one in which the highly glamorized and publicized retractable roof has been opened and closed.

Although fans of American football will be disappointed to learn that the roof will remain closed to Falcons fans, spectators of futbol will be able to see this wonder at work during the Atlanta United's match on October 22 against Toronto FC. It will be the last time the roof will operate this season.

A spokesperson with AMB Group, which owns the stadium, says they're still working to make the roof fully automatic. She says engineers are making sure the weight of each petal is properly balanced on the rails below it. If it's not, that means a lot of wear and tear down the road.

CBS46 asked if the delay will cost the taxpayers. The spokesperson says she's not aware of any additional costs at this point, but if there are any, they'll come from Arthur Blank's pockets.

