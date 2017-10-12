Woman seriously injured during officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
Gwinnett County Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night.More >
Gwinnett County Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night.More >
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
Police say an employee at a pizza restaurant was shot late Monday as he left work. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Marcos Pizza, located in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road.More >
Police say an employee at a pizza restaurant was shot late Monday as he left work. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Marcos Pizza, located in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road.More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Peachtree Corners apartment early Saturday morning and her husband has been arrested for the crime.More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Peachtree Corners apartment early Saturday morning and her husband has been arrested for the crime.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >