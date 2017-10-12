Woman seriously injured during officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a SWAT team was serving a drug warrant at a residence on the 2400 block of Buford Dam Road in Buford when the woman fired a gun at one of the officers.

The officer fired back and struck the woman multiple times. She was taken to GMC Lawrenceville with serious injuries.

Seven other people inside the home have been detained. No word on what charges they're facing.

The officer was not injured.

