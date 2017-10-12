Masked armed robbery suspect makes off with cash

Police are searching for a masked man who was caught on camera robbing a convenience store near downtown Atlanta last week.More >
Police are searching for a masked man who was caught on camera robbing a convenience store near downtown Atlanta last week.More >
The retractable roof on the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is still not working properly and that has led officials to shut it down for the rest of the football season.More >
The retractable roof on the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is still not working properly and that has led officials to shut it down for the rest of the football season.More >
A teen is OK after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in southwest Atlanta Wednesday.More >
A teen is OK after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in southwest Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Riders on a MARTA bus were asked to stay on the bus after wires from a power line hooked the right mirror of the bus in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
Riders on a MARTA bus were asked to stay on the bus after wires from a power line hooked the right mirror of the bus in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
A new program is working underground in the city of Atlanta. It's likely to save you money on your water bills.More >
A new program is working underground in the city of Atlanta. It's likely to save you money on your water bills.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >