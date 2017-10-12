Masked armed robbery suspect makes off with cash

Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store near downtown Atlanta last week.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a old-style hockey mask enter the Sylvan Food Mart on Sylvan Road armed with a handgun. He approaches the counter demanding cash.

The store clerk gives him an undisclosed amount of money through a window slot and the robber takes off.

The incident happened on October 6.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing the hockey mask and a white hoodie with several smiley face designs on it. He was also wearing khaki pants and black shoes.

Watch the surveillance video below

If you have any information on the robbery, call Atlanta Police.

