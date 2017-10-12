Suspects caught on camera burglarizing convenience store

Police in Carroll County are asking the community's help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a convenience store.

The burglary happened at Jordan's Quick Stop in Franklin.

In the video, you can see the suspects pull up in a vehicle. Both suspects get out and one proceeds to smash the store front window and both enter.

The suspects then steal the cash register and at least two cigarette display cases.

Watch the surveillance video below

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 706-675-6612.