Stolen lawn equipment recovered at abandoned apartment complex

Stolen equipment from two landscaping businesses in Coweta County was recovered at an abandoned apartment complex in southwest Atlanta and police are still searching for several other stolen items.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the thefts occurred at Estes Landscape and Designs in Sharpsburgh and Four Seasons Landscape Management in Newnan between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on October 10.

Lawn equipment and several vehicles were taken.

A GPS tracking device on one of the stolen vehicles led police to an abandoned apartment complex on Cushman Road in southwest Atlanta. They were able to recover several items but are still searching for a white, 2005 Ford Super Duty pickup and a large utility trailer as several other pieces of lawn equipment.

If you have any information about the thefts, you're asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's office at 770-253-1502.

