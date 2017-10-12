Father charged in murder of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb appears in court

Christopher McNabb, the man charged with murder in the death of his 15 day-old daughter, appeared in a Newton County courtroom Thursday morning.

McNabb was escorted into court and his head was hung low as he appeared before a judge for the first time. He's accused of killing his 15 day-old daughter Caliyah and throwing her body in a wooded area behind their home inside the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington.

He stood before the judge silent, looking at the floor as she read the charges he's facing. The judge also asked whether he had filled out the application for a public defender and he shook his head, indicating he had not.

She then asked him if he wanted a public defender and he again shook his head, indicating he did not. As is customary in a first appearance in court, details of the crime were not discussed.

According to authorities, the parents said Caliyah was fed and changed and then put back to bed Saturday morning with her 2 year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington. When they went to check on her later in the morning, they discovered she was not in her bed.

Police issued a search warrant for the home and family members were questioned. A search party was organized and they canvassed a wooded area Sunday near the home for the baby.

An official with Newton County Sheriff's Office said Caliyah's body was found inside a cloth drawstring sack in the woods on Sunday around 3 p.m. The cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

Caliyah's mother was questioned by police and released. Authorities said Christopher McNabb took off running when he found out her body was found. He was found four hours later near an convenience store and was initially charged with a probation violation.

Wednesday morning, Christopher McNabb was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing her death.

No bond was issued in the case.

McNabb is expected to again appear in court on November 3.

