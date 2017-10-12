Body of teen missing since Tuesday recovered from Lake Lanier

The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.

Katherine Scott Landrum, 19, was found by a search team Wednesday morning. She was last seen on Tuesday after leaving her home in Forsyth County.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they believed she had gone to the Athens Boat Club on Thompson Creek.

Sheriff Jeff Johnson confirmed to CBS46 News that her body was located in Lake Lanier on Wednesday.

The department posted prayers and condolences to her family and friends and thanked everyone involved in her search and recovery effort.

