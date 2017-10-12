Family calls Harry after contractor allegedly rips them off

Better Call Harry has the story of a Peachtree City family who lost tens of thousands of dollars after they paid their contractor cash for a renovation and he allegedly walked off the job.More >
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
Following the Equifax data breach, many Americans went online or called to freeze their credit with the three major credit monitoring bureaus. But should you also freeze your children's credit?More >
What do you do when your next door neighbor is ruining your quality of life? A Union City family says they can't use their backyard because of what's going on next door.More >
When you rent a car, everything that happens to the car is your responsibility.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
