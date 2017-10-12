Overnight road closures expected on I-75 as express lanes construction continues

Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate-75 will be met with nightly lane closures and detours between Oct. 14 – 21 as the Georgia Department of Transportation continues work on Northwest Corridor express lanes.

Nighttime work on the bridge over I-75 southbound lanes will require motorists to be detoured around the bridge work from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Detours will guide motorists from exit 259 towards Cobb Parkway to I-285 eastbound CD lanes, and then to the exit ramp for I-75 southbound to resume travel.

The Northwest Corridor project will add 29.7 miles of express lanes from Akers Mill Road to Hickory Grove Road, and along I-575 from I-75 to Sixes Road. Lanes are slated to open summer 2018.

GDOT officials say closure dates may change due to weather or other extenuating factors. Real-time information of work status can be received by calling 511, visiting www.511ga.org, or by downloading the Georgia 511 app.

