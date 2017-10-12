Man arrested after robbing Papa Johns in Atlanta

Police say a man was arrested after robbing a Papa Johns restaurant in Atlanta Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at the restaurant in the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW around 11:30 p.m.

According to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department, employees at the restaurant say the man entered the store with a semi-automatic gun and demanded cash.

After receiving the cash, he fled from the store on foot, according to the report.

After a search, a K-9 eventually found the man hidden in nearby woods, according to the report. He was identified as Michael Ogletree and arrested without incident.

Police say Ogletree was wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspect, had $78 in five and one-dollar bills, was captured on surveillance video and had a gun, which was identified as stolen out of Morrow.

