Man arrested after robbing Papa Johns in Atlanta

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who tried to grab a 12-year-old boy in Canton.More >
A student was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a weapon to Henry County Middle School.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Broken homes and empty lots line some tired streets along the neighborhoods west of downtown Atlanta. Once thriving, the neighborhoods depopulated because of people fleeing more crime and low-performing schools. But change is coming as abandoned railroad tracks become a concrete link to a more prosperous east side.More >
Police are searching for a masked man who was caught on camera robbing a convenience store near downtown Atlanta last week.More >
The retractable roof on the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is still not working properly and that has led officials to shut it down for the rest of the football season.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
