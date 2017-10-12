Students at Kennesaw State University earn academic recognition

Seven members of the Kennesaw State softball program managed to dominate on the field and earn All-American Scholar Athlete honors for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Each of the students – Katie Cannington, Taylor Denton, Abigail Green, Katey Lynch, Haylie Shope, Andrea Summery, and Logan Viers – earned grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher.

Head Coach Pete D’Amour says he is proud of each of the students’ commitment to academics.

“They all have represented the University, Kennesaw State softball program, and themselves in a first-class manner while contributing to our team success,” said D’Amour in a press release.

The Kennesaw Owls will host Brewton-Parker in a doubleheader Oct. 13 at Bailey Park beginning at 4 p.m.

