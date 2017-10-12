Students at Kennesaw State University earn academic recognition

Petland Puppies in Kennesaw is under fire after a lawsuit was filed alleging the store sells sick puppies.More >
Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate-75 will be met with nightly lane closures and detours between Oct. 14 – 21 as the Georgia Department of Transportation continues work on Northwest Corridor express lanes.More >
William Carswell faces one county criminal damage, fourteen counts of criminal interference with government property, and one count of criminal trespass damage.More >
Leaders of the Cobb County school district will vote Wednesday on a plan to push back the start of the year after parents and students complained of an early start.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
