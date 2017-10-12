Atlanta mayoral race between Norwood, Bottoms heats up

Broken homes and empty lots line some tired streets along the neighborhoods west of downtown Atlanta. Once thriving, the neighborhoods depopulated because of people fleeing from more crime and low-performing schools. But change is coming as abandoned railroad tracks become a concrete link to a more prosperous east side.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?
Police say a man was arrested after robbing a Papa Johns restaurant in Atlanta Wednesday.
Police are searching for a masked man who was caught on camera robbing a convenience store near downtown Atlanta last week.
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.
Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.
