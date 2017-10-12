Atlanta mayoral race between Norwood, Bottoms heats up

Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?

While most of the candidates downplay the polls before the actual election, the latest one may be getting more attention than most. It shows a continuing surge by Bottoms, who has appeared to separate herself from the pack and is now solidly in second place, just a few points behind front runner Norwood.

From the beginning, Norwood was in the cross hairs. She was, and still is the one to beat, but the withering attacks from Peter Aman, Bottoms and Mayor Kasim Reed may be paying off for her opponents, especially when she makes a stumble.

When the candidates at the V103 Forum were asked what they thought about President Donald Trump, they didn't mince words, saying things such as, "a disaster," "narcissistic," "I oppose virtually everything he stands for," and "we may be watching the rise of Hitler."

But when it came time for Norwood to weigh in, she said, "I don't support any policies that are bigotry, that are racism, that are in any way related to..." as she lost control of the audience.

And just like that, the others went on the attack.

"Mary has many Mary moments...Mary just does not get it, even as we've talked about racial profiling, we've talked about Donald Trump and issues that are important and top of mind for voters, she just doesn't seem to have a perspective that translates to everyday people," says Bottoms.

Norwood rebounded at the Atlanta Press Club Forum, making it clear that she is a political independent who voted for Hillary Clinton. The question is can she still get out her message despite the concerted attacks.

"I would like the attacks to have some veracity," says Norwood. "I would like for whatever someone says to actually be relatively truthful and that's not what's happening right now, so you take it with a grain of salt."

Trying to tie Norwood to the Republican Party was a tactic used the last time she ran for mayor and it wasn't effective. This time -- in Atlanta at least -- anything less than a loud denunciation of President Trump might actually be perceived as having GOP tendencies.

