GSU steps up security but students remain concerned

Broken homes and empty lots line some tired streets along the neighborhoods west of downtown Atlanta. Once thriving, the neighborhoods depopulated because of people fleeing from more crime and low-performing schools. But change is coming as abandoned railroad tracks become a concrete link to a more prosperous east side.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Police say a man was arrested after robbing a Papa Johns restaurant in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Police are searching for a masked man who was caught on camera robbing a convenience store near downtown Atlanta last week.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
