Police search for man accused of burglarizing churches

Police say they're looking for 25-year-old Billy Manis, who is accused of being involved in several church burglaries in the Winder and Barrow County areas.

A spokesperson with the Winder Police Department says Manis has been seen in Auburn, Winder and Athens.

He is also accused of being involved in a Walmart theft in Gwinnett County.

Police say if you see Manis, please call 911.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.