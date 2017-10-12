4-H Center director arrested on child porn charge

Following the search of a hard drive in his home back in September, the director of a 4-H Center in Dahlonega was arrested for child pornography Thursday.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard says the search warrant was based on a cyber tip that suspected child pornography was uploaded from a location inside the camp, which was also searched.

After searching the home of 48-year-old Paul Williams, police say they found a hard drive that had one of the uploaded images.

Williams was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

