Producer-actress on Hollywood culture amid Weinstein allegations

The clock hit 12 and hundreds of students made their way around Georgia State University's campus just as they do any afternoon during the week.More >
The clock hit 12 and hundreds of students made their way around Georgia State University's campus just as they do any afternoon during the week.More >
There are new details about what happened in the minutes before a 5-year-old drowned during an outing at a Fulton County day camp. Chattahoochee Hills police turned over their criminal investigation into the day camp to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.More >
There are new details about what happened in the minutes before a 5-year-old drowned during an outing at a Fulton County day camp. Chattahoochee Hills police turned over their criminal investigation into the day camp to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.More >
The allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein shows just how exploitative the Hollywood casting couch can be. But I spoke to a producer-actress who says this culture is changing as a result of women brave enough to take down men who abuse their power.More >
The allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein shows just how exploitative the Hollywood casting couch can be. But I spoke to a producer-actress who says this culture is changing as a result of women brave enough to take down men who abuse their power.More >
Broken homes and empty lots line some tired streets along the neighborhoods west of downtown Atlanta. Once thriving, the neighborhoods depopulated because of people fleeing from more crime and low-performing schools. But change is coming as abandoned railroad tracks become a concrete link to a more prosperous east side.More >
Broken homes and empty lots line some tired streets along the neighborhoods west of downtown Atlanta. Once thriving, the neighborhoods depopulated because of people fleeing from more crime and low-performing schools. But change is coming as abandoned railroad tracks become a concrete link to a more prosperous east side.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >