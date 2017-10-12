Report shows discrepancies from camp after 5-year-old drowned

There are new details about what happened in the minutes before a 5-year-old drowned during an outing at a Fulton County day camp.

Chattahoochee Hills police turned over their criminal investigation into the day camp to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Howard met with the parents of 5-year-old Benjamin Hosch and their attorney Thursday.

Attorney L. Chris Stewart says the district attorney's office will now do an investigation of its own to figure out if anyone with Camp Cricket can be charged. Stewart says the district attorney will review the police investigation and a report from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

CBS46 has gone through the 50-page file, and in it there are a number of details that raise a lot of questions. Initially, the camp said the child and several other campers were allowed to splash in a shallow creek during a lunch outing. In the file, CBS46 found out kids were also allowed to slide down a rocky waterfall. In fact, one witness statement says that's the last time they saw the child.

Camp Cricket staff also told CBS46 the child wandered off, found in a pool of water the group never visited. But in a statement, the volunteer who found the child said, "I then chose to wade in the pool that was just below the picnic location where Kamau was last seen. As I waded in the pool, my left shin stuck a submerged object."

We asked the organization that ran the camp to address the discrepancies, but they never got back to us.

The family says they never gave staff permission to take their son to a creek. The camp was never registered with the state. It's still shut down and the family plans to sue.

