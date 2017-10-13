Atlanta Pride Festival kicks off Friday

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Midtown Atlanta for the kick off of the Atlanta Pride Festival.

A number of events are planned including musical acts, marches and parades celebrating the diversity of the city. Some of the musical acts include the Pointer Sisters, Arrested Development and Ty Herndon, among many others.

The festival doesn't officially get underway until Saturday but many kickoff parties take place Friday. One will take place at the Georgia Aquarium and another at the MSR (My Sisters Room).

Saturday events include yoga with live music, a cultural exhibit and art show, a family zone and a car and motorcycle show, among several others.

On Sunday, the day kicks off with the 47th annual Atlanta Pride Parade, starting at the Civic Center MARTA station and eventually ending at Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Police are doing everything they can to be sure everyone will be safe as officers held a kickoff party Thursday night. The department itself has a strong LGBT community within it and in light of the tragic events that have happened recently, several precautions will be taken.

Part of the plan is to have officers that are visible, but there will also be several officers that you won't see.

A reminder that parking spots are limited so you're strongly encouraged to take either MARTA or travel by bicycle. There will be corrals and valets available.

