Flags fly in half staff in honor of Georgia soldier killed in Africa

By WGCL Digital Team
Dustin Wright Dustin Wright
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has ordered flags to fly at half staff on Friday to honor a soldier killed during an ambush in Africa on October 4.

Dustin Wright, 29, of Lyons was killed when fighters affiliated with ISIS launched the attack in southwest Niger.

Wright was one of four soldiers killed in the incident. He was assigned to the Third Special Forces Airborne Group out of Fort Bragg.

A memorial service will be held on Friday in his hometown of Lyons.

