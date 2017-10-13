High school softball team takes knee during anthem before playoff game

A video showing a local high school softball team kneeling during the national anthem before a playoff tournament game is going viral on social media.

The video taken by Facebook user Kristie Grider Long shows the players for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood kneeling during the anthem during their first round playoff game against Calhoun High School.

The video has been viewed over 42,000 times, has been shared by hundreds of people and has also has several comments both in favor and those opposed to the team's decision to kneel.

By the way, Calhoun High School won the game 16-0 after the mercy rule was enforced after the third inning.

