Man wanted in connection to several church burglaries

Police in Winder are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing several churches in Barrow and Athens-Clarke counties.

Billy Thomas Manis, 25, is suspected of breaking into churches in Winder, Auburn and Athens over the past week. He's also suspected of committing other burglaries and thefts as well.

Winder Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 770-307-3080.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

