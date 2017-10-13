Drugs, cash, weapons confiscated in major drug bust - CBS46 News

Drugs, cash, weapons confiscated in major drug bust

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confiscated thousands of dollars, guns, and drugs in a major drug bust.

Police arrested 34-year-old Christopher Walker and charged him with seven felony charges. They include:

  • Sale of cocaine
  • Possession of amphetamine
  • Trafficking marijuana
  • Possession of THC oil with intent 
  • Possession of Oxycodone 
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act-Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Police confiscated $63,440 in cash, three assault rifles, and two handguns. Authorities also recovered several bags of suspected drug laced "Gummy Bears" found alongside children's treats in the refrigerator.

The case is still under investigation and additional arrests are possible.

