Audio issues plague Garth Brooks concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadiu - CBS46 News

Audio issues plague Garth Brooks concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Public relations executives at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium were dealing with a public relations nightmare Friday after the stadium's debut concert left fans of country music superstar Garth Brooks feeling cheated out of a good show.

“The whole place sounded like a tin can," said Kathy Sephton of Decatur. "I was like, ‘Okay, they’ll work this out.’ And they never worked it out.”

Some attendees took to social media to complain about the acoustics. Others walked out of the concert, even some who paid hundreds of dollars for a ticket.

Sephton said despite sitting fairly close to the stage, just 18 rows from the floor, she couldn't hear the words.

“Even the songs that you knew by heart, you couldn’t really get into it because it was so disconcerting how the music was,” she said. “Poor Garth Brooks. He gave an incredible show. He worked his tail off. He was so into it. He performed for hours. I don’t even know if he knew how bad it was.”

Some attendees said they'll demand a refund. Sephton said she just wants the audio issues fixed.

“They can’t have any more concerts at that stadium if that’s going to be the situation,” she said.

CBS46 reached out to representatives of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for information on what happened, how stadium officials are planning to fix it, and whether refunds will be issued. So far, they haven't responded.

Check out video of the audio problem by Twitter user Nate Lundquist

Another video of the sound difficulties tweeted by Matt Cochard

Check back with www.cbs46.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NFL player says he will 'be done playing football' if forced to stand for anthem

    Titans WR say he will quit team if NFL makes new rule on anthem

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-10-13 10:49:23 GMT
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews runs a drill during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews runs a drill during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

    When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game. 

    More >

    When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game. 

    More >

  • Body of teen missing since Tuesday recovered from Lake Lanier

    Body of teen missing since Tuesday recovered from Lake Lanier

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:02:12 GMT
    Source: Dawson County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Dawson County Sheriff's Office

    The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.

    More >

    The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.

    More >

  • The little red pill being pushed on the elderly

    The little red pill being pushed on the elderly

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:19:05 GMT
    (Source: CNN) The number of Nuedexta pills dispensed to long-term care facilities jumped nearly 400% in four years. Credit: QuantilesIM/MS National Perscription Audit(Source: CNN) The number of Nuedexta pills dispensed to long-term care facilities jumped nearly 400% in four years. Credit: QuantilesIM/MS National Perscription Audit

    The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?

    More >

    The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?

    More >
    •   