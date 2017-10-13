Audio issues plague Garth Brooks concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Public relations executives at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium were dealing with a public relations nightmare Friday after the stadium's debut concert left fans of country music superstar Garth Brooks feeling cheated out of a good show.

“The whole place sounded like a tin can," said Kathy Sephton of Decatur. "I was like, ‘Okay, they’ll work this out.’ And they never worked it out.”

Some attendees took to social media to complain about the acoustics. Others walked out of the concert, even some who paid hundreds of dollars for a ticket.

Sephton said despite sitting fairly close to the stage, just 18 rows from the floor, she couldn't hear the words.

“Even the songs that you knew by heart, you couldn’t really get into it because it was so disconcerting how the music was,” she said. “Poor Garth Brooks. He gave an incredible show. He worked his tail off. He was so into it. He performed for hours. I don’t even know if he knew how bad it was.”

Some attendees said they'll demand a refund. Sephton said she just wants the audio issues fixed.

“They can’t have any more concerts at that stadium if that’s going to be the situation,” she said.

CBS46 reached out to representatives of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for information on what happened, how stadium officials are planning to fix it, and whether refunds will be issued. So far, they haven't responded.

