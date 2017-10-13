Fight inside apartment leads to stabbing - CBS46 News

Fight inside apartment leads to stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

Police have taken a juvenile into custody following a domestic dispute that injured another man.

Officers arrived to the Ridge Run Road in Marietta October 12 for a report of two individuals fighting in the parking lot.

Elmer Williams, 25, told police that he and another male were inside his apartment when the other man attacked and stabbed him. Both he and a juvenile suspect were transported to Kennestone Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile was taken to Cobb County YDC and he is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    •   