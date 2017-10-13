Undercover operation targeting on-line predators nabs police officer

A part-time police officer for the Tunnel Hill Police Department has found himself on the wrong side of the law following a multi-agency undercover operation targeting on-line predators.More >
Police have taken a juvenile into custody following a domestic dispute that injured another man.More >
Police arrested 34-year-old Christopher Walker and charged him with seven felony charges.More >
Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the parking lot of the store late Wednesday.More >
Following the search of a hard drive in his home back in September, the director of a 4-H Center in Dahlonega was arrested for child pornography Thursday.More >
A part-time police officer for the Tunnel Hill Police Department has found himself on the wrong side of the law following a multi-agency undercover operation targeting on-line predators.More >
Public relations executives at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium were dealing with a public relations nightmare Friday after the stadium's debut concert left fans of country music superstar Garth Brooks feeling cheated out of a good show.More >
Thousands of people are expected to descend on Midtown Atlanta for the kick off of the Atlanta Pride Festival.More >
The clock hit 12 and hundreds of students made their way around Georgia State University's campus just as they do any afternoon during the week.More >
There are new details about what happened in the minutes before a 5-year-old drowned during an outing at a Fulton County day camp. Chattahoochee Hills police turned over their criminal investigation into the day camp to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
If you visit downtown Decatur, you know parking can be a challenge and costly if you don't watch out. Some DeKalb County residents told CBS46 that booting companies are out to get you if you don't read the signs.More >
