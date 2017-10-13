Undercover operation targeting on-line predators nabs police off - CBS46 News

Undercover operation targeting on-line predators nabs police officer

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Roswell Police Department Source: Roswell Police Department
ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) -

A part-time police officer for the Tunnel Hill Police Department has found himself on the wrong side of the law following a multi-agency undercover operation targeting on-line predators. 

Roswell Police arrested Abraham Flores Galvan for obscene internet contact with a child and enticing a child to commit an illegal act.

Police say Galvan traveled to a shopping center on Woodstock Road, October 12 with the intent to engage in sexual acts with a child under the age of consent. He was immediately apprehended at the scene.

The goal of the operation was to arrest persons who use the internet to entice children for indecent purposes. During the operation, Galvan initiated contact with an individual identifying themselves as being a child under the age of consent. 
 
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    •   