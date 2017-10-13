Surgical robot aids doctors in Douglas Co. operating rooms - CBS46 News

Surgical robot aids doctors in Douglas Co. operating rooms

By WGCL Digital Team
WellStar Douglas Hospital is the latest hospital in metro Atlanta to utilize a new surgical robot to provide health care services. 

The new da Vinci Surgical System provides high definition vision and to physicians, as well as allows them to operate “wrists” that bend and rotate more precisely than the human hand.

Dr. Gaspar Msangi was the first to perform a surgery with the robot. He used it to perform a sacral colpopexy,a pelvic floor reconstruction.

The president of Douglas Hospital says he is thrilled to be able to offer advanced technology in Douglas County.

“We’ve worked to bring robotic surgery here for several years and we know it is going to make a tremendous impact on our patients’ lives,” said Craig Owens.

The da Vinci robot has been used in general, urological, gynecologic, transoral, cardiac, thoracic, and pediatric surgery.

Since its 2000 approval by the Food and Drug Administration, nearly 4,000 units have been installed in hospitals across the United States, Europe, Asia and the rest of the world.

Chief Surgical Officer at WellStar Health System Dr. Bill Mayfield says the health provider is focused on providing patients access to the most advanced medical technology.

“This sophisticated technology mean patients typically spend less time in the hospital and recover faster,” said Mayfield in a press release.

The da Vinci robot is capable of making incisions as small as a keyhole, which allows patients to experience less recovery pain, scarring, blood loss and complications.

Owens adds that the robotics program will help facilitate recruiting the next generation of surgeons to Douglasville, stating, “they are vitally important for delivering world-class healthcare in this community.”

    When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game. 

    The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.

    The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?

