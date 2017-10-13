Racial signs spotted in race for Atlanta Mayor

Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race.

Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.

"Race always plays a role in GA elections," said political analyst Bill Nigut.

With Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms merging head on, experts say, things may get ugly and start falling along racial lines.

Analysts say with shifting demographics, neither candidate can rely solely on their race to provide enough support.

But the color of one's skin is likely to become a focus of this race to many voters as early voting soon begins.

