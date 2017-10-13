Life sentence issued for shooter who killed Decatur man - CBS46 News

Life sentence issued for shooter who killed Decatur man

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A DeKalb judge ruled that Derrick Deonata will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the decision comes a little over a year after he fatally shot his enemy Timothy Hobbs at a Decatur apartment.

DeKalb County Superior Judge Linda Hunter sentenced the 27-year-old to life Oct. 13 after a jury returned guilty verdicts. He was charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses in connection with the shooting.

The incident occurred June 11, 2016 when Deonata spotted the 36-year-old victim at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road. Deonata trailed behind the man as he walked from one building to another before shooting him eight times in the back.

Police say tensions between the men were a result of the defendant believing Hobbs was responsible for him being shot and injured at the same complex three months earlier.

